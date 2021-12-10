During the Knox County UNITE Coalition’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, the body heard about services offered by addiction treatment clinic Spero Health.
Bobbie Mills with Spero Health was the meeting’s featured speaker. Previously a nurse at Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation, Mills stated “I’m aware of the stigma around addiction.” She spoke about some of the programs the clinic offers, including a new extended-release treatment called Sublocade. A medically assisted treatment (MAT) like Suboxone and Vivitrol, Sublocade is a once monthly injection that can help ween people off of addiction. The new treatment rolled out this week.
Spero is certified by CARF, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. The clinic works with people in the early stages of addiction through folks in long-term recovery. Spero also partners with organizations like UNITE and KCEOC to find alternatives for people that may not be a good fit for MAT. Counseling services are also offered for non-opioid addictions such as methamphetamine.
The Barbourville clinic currently serves roughly 500 clients, with an estimated 350-400 being from in Knox County. Every patient begins with an assessment and receives weekly counseling, drug tests, and check-ins with a doctor. “Your biggest fear is something you’re giving someone hurting someone else,” Mills said of the potential harm of opioid use and stigma around MAT. More information on Spero Health can be found at sperohealth.com and by calling 606-619-4086.
The coalition also heard from Kathy Walczak Ph. D on the upcoming Appalachian Gathering for Addiction Solutions. A conference is to be held next Spring at Union College and virtually. The event aims to focus on solutions to the drug problem the region faces as opposed to focusing solely on the problem. More information on the gathering is expected to come.
