The Mountain Advocate is excited to welcome Larry Spicer as its news reporter.
Spicer is a native of Breathitt County and has lived in Knox County since 2021. He comes to the newspaper after working for seven years for Kentucky River Community Care, locally known as The Sapling Center on Court Square in downtown Barbourville where he was a Community Support Associate.
“I am excited to bring Larry on board,” said Charles Myrick, Publisher of The Mountain Advocate. “Larry’s passion for writing and pursuing a career in journalism make him a perfect fit for our news reporter position and I look forward to watching him grow in this profession.”
Many people already know Larry from the area with his involvement in the 13th Region Media Network, helping to cover local sports since summer of 2022. In addition to being a contributor to 13th Region Media Network, he writes for TWSN covering the Cincinnati Bengals.
Spicer will take on the role of news reporter for The Mountain Advocate, and providing some sports coverage as well. You will also find him going business to business on Wednesdays delivering the newspaper fresh off the press each week.
Spicer and his wife Leslie, a native of Corbin, have two children and live at Gray, Ky., and are actively involved with Lynn Camp Baptist Church. “Pursuing a career in writing and journalism is a lifetime dream. Getting to pursue that career at the Mountain Advocate is that dream coming true. I can’t thank Charles and the staff enough and look forward to serving this community in this capacity,” Spicer said.
If you have a news story, reach out to news@mountainadvocate.com or call 606-546-9225 and ask for Larry or Charles.
