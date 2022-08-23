Lynn Camp football

Photo | JT Russell

The LaFollette Press

1,082 days. That’s how long Lynn Camp went in between wins. In 2020, the Wildcats finished the season winless. As one of the hardest hit teams in the region during the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the already under-manned school had its roster decimated. In 2021, the team dressed as few as 16 players at one point. Following a string of injuries, as well as the ever-lingering coronavirus, the Wildcats were forced to forfeit their final two games of the season after dropping the seven games they were able to play.

All of that adversity came to an end on Friday night in Jellico, TN. The Wildcats went on the road and defeated the Blue Devils 20-14, claiming their first victory since November 8, 2019. 

