1,082 days. That’s how long Lynn Camp went in between wins. In 2020, the Wildcats finished the season winless. As one of the hardest hit teams in the region during the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the already under-manned school had its roster decimated. In 2021, the team dressed as few as 16 players at one point. Following a string of injuries, as well as the ever-lingering coronavirus, the Wildcats were forced to forfeit their final two games of the season after dropping the seven games they were able to play.
All of that adversity came to an end on Friday night in Jellico, TN. The Wildcats went on the road and defeated the Blue Devils 20-14, claiming their first victory since November 8, 2019.
Lynn Camp struck first in the opening quarter, taking an 8-0 lead with 4:11 remaining in the quarter. Jellico answered back with a touchdown and PAT, bringing the score to 8-7 in favor of the Wildcats. Jellico took their first and only lead of the game just moments later on a defensive score, taking a 14-8 lead with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Lynn Camp knotted the game up at 14 points apiece with 6:57 remaining before halftime, where the score would settle until the fourth and final quarter. The Wildcats took a permanent lead with 10:04 remaining in the game, 20-14. With the Blue Devils working their way down the field, Lynn Camp came up with a big takeaway, a fumble recovery, with 8:56 remaining in the final frame.
Neither team could create any more offense, as both defenses held throughout the remainder of the game, seeing the Wildcats claim their first victory in nearly two full calendar years.
Brody Lane led Lynn Camp in rushing with 21 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Peyton Wilson carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 2-pt conversion. The Wildcats were led on defense by Lane and Dakota Ramirez with seven tackles each. Lane also added one tackle for loss. Wilson also added a quarterback sack in the winning effort.
Following the team’s big win, second-year head coach Mark Huddleston spoke on how big the victory was for the football program.
“The win breaks a streak that dates back to 2019,” he said. “It brings a lot of excitement to the team, school and community. As you might imagine, the locker room was very excited. It was great to see the kids that excited.”
Huddleston continued to speak about the growth and development of his team as they shift their focus to Frankfort.
“The players have been bought-in,” he said. “They’ve been working hard and playing hard all along. We just needed to push through and get a win.I was really proud of our effort and perseverance. The players fought through adversity and found a way to win”
Although his team won the game, Huddleston saw plenty of things to tighten-up ahead of their week two match up with Frankfort.
“We have plenty to clean up,” he added.” We're a long way from where we want to be, but now we are on the right track. We now have to learn to put this one behind us and double our efforts in moving forward. Now we focus our attention on a very good Frankfort team.”
The Wildcats will square off against Frankfort on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7:30.
