JeVonte Turner has been named the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches 13th Region Player of the Year.
Faced with 10 game cancellations up to this point, Turner has led Knox Central to a 13-5 record, with 10 "ties" due to COVID cancellations. He currently leads the Panthers, averaging 28.4 points-per-game, also good for the third-highest ranking in the state of Kentucky. He also leads the team in rebounding with 8.6 rebounds-per-game.
Following announcement of the award, Turner expressed how good it feels to see all of his hard work pay off.
"It feels great to win something like this," he said. "I've worked hard all year, and it's paying off. When you put your head down and work, anything is possible. I'm just really blessed to receive this."
Turner also credited his coaches and teammates with his success and freedom to play his style of basketball.
"My coaches and teammates are great," he said. "They coach me extremely hard, and I’m glad I have coaches like that. They give me the green light and let me do me. I can't say enough about my team. I love those guys to death. I would do anything for any of them. They also give me the green light, and let me do me, and it’s always great to have teammates like that. While I’m getting all the hype, those dudes don’t get anything out of it, and they do just as much as me. I’m really blessed to have these guys as teammates."
Turner will lead the Panthers against the Pineville Mountain Lions in the 51st district tournament beginning on Monday, March 15.
