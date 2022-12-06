It had been 2,838 days since the Barbourville Tigers defeated the Knox Central Panthers in men's basketball. That all changed Tuesday night as Barbourville defeated Knox Central for the first time since February 28, 2015 when they defeated the Panthers 96-88 in the 51st district championship game.
Barbourville wasted no time in getting a substantial lead on Knox Central. The Tigers came out swinging, outscoring the Panthers 20-6 in the opening frame. Barbourville's defense continued to lock down Knox Central, continuing to hold them to single digits, and taking a commanding 35-9 lead into the locker room at the half.
As play resumed in the third, it was more of the same. Barbourville continued to dominate every facet of the game with smothering defense, and well-balanced offense. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 21-18 in the back half of the game to post their first victory of the series in seven years.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Matthew Warren with 18 points. He was followed by Ty Clark with 14 points, Ian Middleton with 10 points, Ethan Smith with eight points, Travis Scott with seven points, and Jacob Lundy with two points.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Ethan Mills with eight points. He was followed by Jaden Broughton and Trevor Jordan with five points each, Robert McWilliams with four points, Austin Bargo with two points, and Cameron Dunn, Mason Griffin, and Braydon Mills with one point each.
