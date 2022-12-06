Ty Clark
Mountain Advocate Media

It had been 2,838 days since the Barbourville Tigers defeated the Knox Central Panthers in men's basketball. That all changed Tuesday night as Barbourville defeated Knox Central for the first time since February 28, 2015 when they defeated the Panthers 96-88 in the 51st district championship game.

Barbourville wasted no time in getting a substantial lead on Knox Central. The Tigers came out swinging, outscoring the Panthers 20-6 in the opening frame. Barbourville's defense continued to lock down Knox Central, continuing to hold them to single digits, and taking a commanding 35-9 lead into the locker room at the half.

Recommended for you