The Panther football league third and fourth grade football team tallied a big win over Bell County last Thursday. The young Panthers bashed the Bobcats 26-8, moving to 4-0 on the season. The third and fourth grade Panthers were slated to take on Middlesboro on Tuesday in Middlesboro.
3rd and 4th PFL defeat Bell, remain undefeated
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
