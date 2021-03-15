The 51st District tournament kicks off tonight at Barbourville high school. The 51st district is composed of Barbourville, Lynn Camp, Pineville and Knox Central. The Knox Central Lady Panthers claimed the one-seed in the tournament by sweeping all district opponents in the regular season, finishing 3-0. The Pineville Lady Lions took the two-seed with their only blemish being a loss to Knox Central in the regular season, leaving them with a 3-1 record. The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats were able to play more district games than any other team in the 51st, amassing a 2-3 record in their regular season district slate. The young Barbourville Lady Tigers stumbled through the regular season, falling in all of their regular season district games and earning the four-seed in the tournament.
MATCHUPS:
(1)Knox Central v. (4)Barbourville, March 15, 6:00.
(2)Pineville v. (3)Lynn Camp, March 15, 8:30.
(1)Knox Central v. (4)Barbourville - The Lady Panthers are led by Caylan Mills and Brianna Gallagher, who both average 14.2 points-per-game. Gallagher also leads the team in rebounding with 7.2 rebounds-per-game. The Lady Tigers are led by Sarah Smith, who averages 10.4 points-per-game. She also leads the team in rebounding with 8.6 rebounds per outing.
Along with Mills and Gallagher, senior guard Presley Partin, junior guard Zoey Liford, and a host of other young players contribute big minutes to the Knox Central offense. Partin averages 13.6 points-per-game, while Liford averages 9.5 points-per-game. The Lady Panthers have one of the best offenses in the state, and will look to exploit their depth and experience against a young, under-manned Lady Tiger squad.
Helping Smith lead the way, Aimee and Aubrey Woolum, along with Abby Gray and Lauren Smith, help guide the young Tigers on both ends of the floor. Although it hasn’t been an ideal season for Barbourville, they have shown immense resilience and determination. Expect the Lady Tigers to try to slow down the Lady Panthers and work the inside-out game to their advantage.
(2)Pineville v. (3)Lynn Camp - The Lady Lions are led by the tenacious duo of Whitney Caldwell and Raigan King, who average 17.4 and 15.4 points-per-game respectively. King also leads the team in rebounding with 10 rebounds per game, with Caldwell following with 6.4 rebounds per game. The Lady Wildcats are led by Abby Mabe and Alissa Crumpler. Mabe averages 11.3 points-per-game, while Crumpler averages 9.3 points-per-game. Crumpler leads the team in rebounding with 7.9 rebounds each game, with Mabe following with five a game.
Along with Caldwell and King, Summer Partin, Virginia Hall, and Abigale Jackson help lead the Lady Lions. Pineville will look to work the inside-out game with Caldwell and King, while sprinkling in a steady mixture of perimeter offense from their supporting cast. Expect the Lady Lions to push the ball and get out in transition early.
The Lady Cats like to run the floor. Along with Mabe and Crumpler, Jorja Carnes, Isabella Blevins, and Natalie Fanella help to push the tempo of the offense, while maintaining defensive pressure on the opposite end. Expect the Lady Cats to full court press in an attempt to disrupt the potent Lady Lions’ offensive rhythm.
