The 51st District tournament kicks off tonight at Barbourville high school. The 51st district is composed of Barbourville, Lynn Camp, Pineville and Knox Central. The Knox Central Panthers claimed the one-seed in the tournament after completing an undefeated district season at 3-0. The hosting Barbourville Tigers claimed the two-seed behind a 2-1 regular season district record. The Lynn Camp Wildcats notched the three-seed with a 1-2 regular season record. The Pineville Mountain Lions fell into the four-seed after finishing the regular season district slate at 0-3.
MATCHUPS:
(1)Knox Central v. (4)Pineville, March 16, 7:00.
(2)Barbourville v. (3)Lynn Camp, March 17, 7:00.
(1)Knox Central v. (4)Pineville - The Panthers are led by senior guard KABC 13th Region Player of the Year, JeVonte Turner, who ranks fourth in the state in points-per-game, averaging 28.4 points-per-game. He also leads his team in rebounding, hauling in 8.6 rebounds-per-game. The Mountain Lions are led by senior guard Keean Fuson, who is averaging 18.6 points-per-game. The two teams had a pair of regular season games canceled due to COVID-19 protocol before finally getting to meet up in early March, with the Panthers taking a decisive 91-36 victory.
The Panthers will look to use their depth to overpower the Mountain Lions. Along with J. Turner, Isaac Mills, Gavin Chadwell, Abe Brock, Andrew Sizemore, KT Turner, and others will be able to provide quality minutes on both offense and defense. Mills and Chadwell will look to dominate the boards, along with K. Turner. Brock, Sizemore, and Logan King, along with J. Turner, will look to dictate the pace of the offense and capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Along with Fuson, senior forward Sean Phipps will help lead Pineville against the Panthers. Evan Biliter, Eli Thompson, Ty Clark and Sawyer Thompson will look to help balance the offensive attack headlined by both Phipps and Fuson. On the defensive end, Clark, E. Thompson, Biliter, and S. Thompson will look to pester Knox Central’s guards and force turnovers to help spurn an offensive spark.
Look for the Panthers to execute their offensive to perfection. The out-manned Mountain Lions will look to disrupt the Panthers’ offensive and defensive rhythm with swarming defensive pressure, and high-tempo offense. Look for a high-scoring game with some exciting dunks from both JeVonte Turner and Sean Phipps.
(2)Barbourville v. (4)Lynn Camp - The matchup between Barbourville and Lynn Camp will feature two of the best scorers in the entire state of Kentucky. The Tigers are led by Matthew Gray, who ranks 47th in the state in scoring, averaging 21.5 points-per-game. Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle leads the way for the Wildcats, and ranks 25th in the state in scoring with 23.6 points-per-game. The two met once during the regular season, with Barbourville taking a 62-54 decision at Lynn Camp.
Along with Gray, Dylan Moore and Matthew Warren average double-digit scoring, with Moore averaging 13.1 points-per-game, and Warren averaging 14.5 points-per-game. Warren is recently returning from an ankle injury, but has quickly readjusted to game speed. Jordan Collins, David Collett, Travis Scott, and Ethan Smith will look to help dictate the speed of the offense while maintaining Barbourville’s trademark defensive pressure. The Tigers will look to capitalize on the defensive side of the ball, turning offense into defense, in the transition and fast-break game.
Along with Engle, the Wildcats look to Gavin Allen, the team’s second leading scorer, who averages just under 10 points-per- game with 9.8. He also leads the team, and is ranked 50th in the state, in rebounding with 9.0 rebounds-per-game. Spencer Gilbert, Jace Boggs, Luke Ledington, and Landon White will look to create exotic offensive opportunities from the perimeter while Allen anchors the interior. The Wildcats will look to utilize their trap-style full court pressure, while executing from both the perimeter and the interior by running the floor.
Each team thrives on swarming defensive pressure, turning defense into offense while running the floor and catching their opposition off guard, not allowing the other team to get into a defensive set. Look for a low-to-moderate scoring game with fantastic defense, and high communication.
