All-Tournament team:
Shanna Lewis - Lynn Camp
Scarlett Wilson - Lynn Camp
April Roark - Barbourville
Kailey Napier - Barbourville
Addison Sloan - Pineville
McKenzie Widener - Pineville
Emalee Sullivan - Pineville
Kailey Harris - Pineville
Alexis Woolum - Knox Central
Me'Kyah Booker - Knox Central
Katie Broughton - Knox Central
Isabella Frost - Knox Central
Natalie Fisher - Knox Central
Loretta Mills - Knox Central
Madison Jones - Knox Central (MVP)
