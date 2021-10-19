All-Tournament team:

Shanna Lewis - Lynn Camp

Scarlett Wilson - Lynn Camp

April Roark - Barbourville

Kailey Napier - Barbourville 

Addison Sloan - Pineville

McKenzie Widener - Pineville

Emalee Sullivan - Pineville

Kailey Harris - Pineville

Alexis Woolum - Knox Central

Me'Kyah Booker - Knox Central 

Katie Broughton - Knox Central

Isabella Frost - Knox Central

Natalie Fisher - Knox Central

Loretta Mills - Knox Central

Madison Jones - Knox Central (MVP)

Recommended for you