The 51st women's district championship game is set. With Knox Central defeating Barbourville 68-30, and Pineville defeating Lynn Camp 63-33, the Lady Panthers will square off against the Lady Lions for the second straight season for the 51st district crown.
The Championship game is set for Thursday, March 18, at Barbourville Independent.
The road to the championship was similar for both Knox Central and Pineville. Both teams took control of their semi-final games early, and never relinquished control for each contest's duration.
Knox Central v. Barbourville
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a quick 17-5 advantage behind nine points from Brianna Gallagher, before outscoring the home standing Lady Tigers 13-8 in the second quarter to take a commanding 30-13 lead into halftime.
The second half was much of the same as Knox Central stormed to a 20 point third quarter, further extending their lead, and allowing the Lady Panthers to cruise to a 68-30 victory and punch their ticket to the championship game for the second consecutive season.
Following the game, Barbourville coach Scott Broughton drew attention to his team's resilience and drive throughout the course of the tough season.
"I can't stress enough how proud I am of these girls," he said. "They have come in here every day that we could, and have put in more work than what people could imagine. We had to start from the ground up. We knew going into the season that we had an up-hill battle."
Although they were aware of the obstacles facing them, the Tigers marched into the season with the intentions on getting better and winning games.
"We knew we had COVID to deal with, we had youth and inexperience, but that wasn't going to stop us," said Broughton. "We were going to come out here and compete as hard as we could every day, and I feel like we did that. We didn't make a single excuse all season long. We didn't make any excuses for losing either. We took our lumps, and I think it paid off for us. We got better and better as the season went on. I am looking forward to the future with this team. We are very young, and have all the time in the world to get better."
Knox Central was led in scoring by Brianna Gallagher with 17 points. She was followed by Caylan Mills with 13 points, Timberly Fredrick with 11 points, Presley Partin with 10 points, Zoey Liford with six points, Jaylynn Fain with four points, Zoey Hamilton with four points, and Jayme Swafford with three points.
The Lady Tigers were led by Aubrey Woolum with 11 points. She was followed by Sarah Smith with nine points, Aimee Woolum with four points, Abby Gray with four points, Lauren Smith with one point, and Emilee Sizemore with one point.
Pineville v. Lynn Camp
The second game of the night mirrored the first, almost identically. Pineville jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the opening stanza to take a commanding lead. The Lady Lions then outscored the Lady Cats 15-8 in the second quarter to take a 34-13 lead into the half.
Lynn Camp battled hard in the third period, matching Pineville point-for-point, which kept the scoring margin around 20 points. After allowing only 26 points heading into the final frame, the Pineville Lady Lions finished the final period by outscoring Lynn Camp 16-7 to secure a 30-point victory and punch their ticket into the championship game for the second straight season.
After the game, Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix highlighted his team's youth, and how they have matured and grown throughout the season. It's worth noting that the Lady Cats more than doubled their win total from last season (4).
"I can never fault this team's effort," he said. "That's one thing that I have never had to worry about with this bunch. Whether we were up by 30, or down by 30, they're still going to give you the same amount of effort and intensity."
He noted how they began with trying to improve fundamentally, but as the season progressed, they began to dissect more complex schemes and ideas.
"When the season started, I felt like we couldn't even dribble the ball properly sometimes," he said. "But these girls got better every time they stepped on the court. We went from working on basic fundamentals, to working into more complicated offenses and things like that. We get to where we got comfortable pushing the ball and going as fast as possible, which is what we set out to do at the beginning of the season; run the floor."
"I can't say enough about how proud I am of these girls," he said. "They did everything I asked of them, and then some. We've got a few that are going to be playing multiple sports, and that'll help keep them in shape. We are extremely excited about the future of our basketball program at Lynn Camp, and I'm proud to be a part of that."
