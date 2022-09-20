PFL 5/6

The Panther Football League fifth and sixth grade team tallied a big win over the Bell County Bobcats on Thursday night, 24-8. Quarterback Eli Carey played a clean game, accounting for two touchdowns passing. Spencer Prichard, Tyler Centers, and Kobee Reed each broke the plane, scoring touchdowns. James Nunley and Josh Lacefield played well offensively as well, helping lead the Panthers to victory. With the win, the fifth and sixth grade Panthers moved to 5-1 on the season with their lone loss coming to Middlesboro in a 22-20 decision earlier this season.

