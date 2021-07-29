JeVonte Turner has made a name for himself on the basketball court over the last few years. Turner has led the three-time defending regional champion Panthers in scoring each of the last two seasons, with 22.2 points-per-game in his junior campaign (26th in the state), and 25.1 in his senior campaign (14th in the state).
With athletes across the state being able to take an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turner elected to come back to Knox Central to chase a state championship with the Panthers. It appears he will be chasing multiple championships with the school, as he prepares to take to the gridiron as a wide receiver with the football team.
Although he hasn't played organized football since his eighth grade year, Turner believes he can be successful in his last go-round with the Panthers.
"I really think I can be a good football player," he said. "I feel like I'm fast enough and athletic enough to utilize my skill-set on the field, just like I do in the gym. I haven't played since eighth grade, but I feel like I can quickly grasp the playbook, and be a valuable asset to my team this season."
Turner didn't initially plan on playing football this season, but says he was coerced by some of his friends and teammates.
"Some of the guys were just in my ear about it," he said. "I decided to come out here and give it a try, and remembered how much I loved to play. I really think we have a good team and can do some big things."
A new head coach, Travis McDaniel, was announced earlier this week. Turner believes the Panthers are headed on an upward trajectory, just as they were under coach Fred Hoskins.
"Coach Hoskins left the program in great shape for coach McDaniel," he said. "Coach McDaniel seems to know the game extremely well, and does a great job of helping us correct things we do wrong. I think the team is in great hands this season."
Knox Central opens the season on the road against the Clay County Tigers on August 20.
