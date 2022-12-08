The Barbourville Tigers upended cross town rival Knox Central for the first time in seven years on Tuesday night at Barbourville. As you can imagine, with both teams residing in Knox County, all eyes were on this game. With the added element of sickness plaguing the southeastern United States, Barbourville School decided to make the game available for those that were unable to attend via video stream. However, disaster struck, and the feed went dark.
It was at this moment that a future sports broadcasting star was born. Barbourville seventh grader Evan Lee came to the rescue, along side his grandfather Jimmy Hinkle, to call the game for those who were unable to attend.
Throughout the game's duration, Lee and Hinkle gave play-by-play and color commentary. Lee's delivery was spot-on as he played off of his grandfather's infectious energy. With the tandem being a wealth of sports knowledge, neither missed a beat. The two perfectly called the game, which ended up being the first time the Tigers trumped the Panthers in seven years.
It was no surprise to Lee's mother, Kristina Hinkle, that he did so well at calling the game. She spoke on her son's lifelong knowledge and passion for sports, crediting his interest with his success.
"He has always loved sports," she said. "If kids like something, they give it their all. He is a wealth of knowledge. He can tell you just about everything related to Kentucky sports or anything in the 13th region. He and his pappaw (Jimmy) are both extremely knowledgeable and passionate about all things sports. Evan is very statistically-minded and analytical. His passion and devotion to sports have allowed him to do anything he wants to do in sports."
Along with the benefits of furthering himself into the glorious world of sports broadcasting, Kristina highlighted how much Evan enjoys spending time with his pappaw at the games and vice versa.
"Aside from how much they enjoy sports and the games, they enjoy being able to spend quality time with each other," she added. "There's a bond between pappaws and grandsons that can't be replicated."
Evan's pappaw Jimmy echoed many of Kristina's sentiments, stating that he thoroughly enjoys spending time with his grandson, and is very proud of him for how much he knows about sports. He expects a bright future from Evan.
"It's great to be with him all the time," said Jimmy. "There's nothing that can replace quality time with loved ones. The fact that we get to do something we both love and spend time together while doing it is awesome. Evan is very passionate about sports, and is very interested in the history of sports. He has asked me countless questions and has done thorough research to find answers to questions I may not know the answer to."
"Evan has a very bright future," he added. "He is very passionate and very knowledgeable about sports. He has an interest in furthering his career in sports broadcasting one day, and I fully believe he will do it. He is driven and has every bit of potential in the world."
When called upon by Superintendent Dennis Messer, Evan answered the call without hesitation, stating that he had a great time calling the game, and looks forward to calling more this season.
"I had a great time," he said. "It was a lot of fun. Superintendent Dennis Messer knew that I knew a lot about the team, their stats, and their players. He thought it would be a good idea if I called some games for the school. So far, everyone has told me I did a great job, and no one has complained yet," he said with a chuckle.
Evan hopes to one day call games for different levels of competition from high school, all the way to the pros.
"I'd like to call games for the 13th region, Kentucky, and some professional sports one day," he said. "I would really like to do some college games, especially Kentucky games."
Lee and Hinkle can be heard throughout the season for the Barbourville Tigers. The tandem will call games through NFHS for home games, and on Facebook for away games.
