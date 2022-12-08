Lee

The Barbourville Tigers upended cross town rival Knox Central for the first time in seven years on Tuesday night at Barbourville. As you can imagine, with both teams residing in Knox County, all eyes were on this game. With the added element of sickness plaguing the southeastern United States, Barbourville School decided to make the game available for those that were unable to attend via video stream. However, disaster struck, and the feed went dark.

It was at this moment that a future sports broadcasting star was born. Barbourville seventh grader Evan Lee came to the rescue, along side his grandfather Jimmy Hinkle, to call the game for those who were unable to attend.

