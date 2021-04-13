After dismantling the Bell County Bobcats 18-3 on April 9, the Panthers stumbled against the Somerset Briar Jumpers on Monday, falling 17-11. Somerset drove in 11 runs in the first three innings, allowing for some cushion throughout the remainder of the game, further allowing the Briar Jumpers to secure a 17-11 victory at Knox Central.
Larken Abner led Knox Central with three hits, two home runs, four RBI, and was HBP once. From the mound, Abner pitched two innings, allowing one earned run and two walks with two strikeouts. Brayden Hembree added three hits and one RBI. Bryce Imel added one hit and one RBI. Brady Worley, Casey Bright, and Cayden Collins each tallied one hit with one RBI.
Starting pitcher Lorenzo Smith pitched three innings, allowing 10 runs on eight hits, with three earned, five walks, and three strikeouts. Jacob Osborne pitched two innings, allowing four runs on six hits, with four earned, five walks, and two strikeouts.
With the Briar Jumpers jumping out to an 11-0 lead, Knox Central coach Mike Bright underlined how hard his team fought to be in the game in the home stretch.
"I am very proud of the way our kids battled back tonight," he said. "We got punched in the nose early, and gave up 11 runs in the first three innings. We were able to withstand that, and battle back, and make a game out of it. We ended the game with 10 hits and had several good at-bats. We don’t like to make excuses, but we are very young and we knew would have to learn on the fly."
"Larken Abner had a huge day at the plate for us with two home runs. He is really swinging it well and against Somerset, we had several other guys with good approaches. We will take the positives and continue working to get better."
