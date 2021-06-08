Barbourville tennis player Sarah Smith can now add "winning a state tournament match" to her list of accomplishments. The freshman phenom won her first match in two sets, 7-5, 6-3, advancing to the second round of the tournament, before falling to the overall No. 9 seed in the state.
Smith's coach, Kimberly Smith, praised the freshman's development, citing her growth throughout the season. Kim also drew attention to Sarah coming back even stronger next season.
"I can't say enough about Sarah and how hard she works," said Kim. "She puts in extra work every day, and it is paying off. As a freshman, she has turned plenty of heads. There were other coaches and players at the tournament telling us how well she did and how hard she competed."
"After winning her first match, she was matched up against the ninth overall seed in the state," said Kim. "She competed very very hard, and was playing some great tennis, but just didn't have enough to win that second match."
Even though Sarah didn't win her second match, Kim still expects her to make a run in the tournament next season.
"With Sarah just being a freshman, I expect her to be even better next season," said Kim. "She works so hard, and is so dedicated. She still has her best tennis ahead of her, and that is very exciting."
