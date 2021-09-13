Following a three-game skid and two games canceled due to COVID protocol, the Barbourville Lady Tigers volleyball team is anxious to take the court this week. The Lady Tigers will take on the Harlan Green Dragons on September 18, and will follow with back-to-back matchups against in-county competition, with Lynn Camp on September 20, and Knox Central on September 21.
Barbourville coach Bryanna Strunk highlighted the team's disappointment in having to quarantine. She also noted that former volleyball coach Kim Smith, and former basketball coach Andi Hillard were leading the team while she was in quarantine.
"They’re upset about the quarantine," said Strunk. "Thankfully Andi Hillard and Kim Smith are stepping in until I’m back. With some of our main varsity girls out, the other girls are going to have the opportunity to step up to the plate."
"We all text in our group chat and I’ve kept tabs on the girls who are sick," she added. "I hope this all gets under control soon, so we can go back to being in the gym together. I miss the girls."
The Lady Tigers will host the McCreary Central Lady Raiders on Monday, with first serve slated for
