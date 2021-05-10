The Knox Central Panthers bass fishing team claimed a state-runner up finish in the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championship. With three different boats entered in the tournament, the Panthers had three high finishes, headlined by a state runner up finish.
Knox Central anglers Alex Gray and Dalton Fisher were the team to claim the runner-up state finish with a two-day total of 26lbs.
Following the tournament, head coach Sam Castle highlighted the significance of Fisher and Gray fishing in the silver medal position.
"I can't express how proud I am of these guys," he said. "They work hard, and have displayed extremely high work ethic and character. I expect both of these young men to go on to be wonderful men. They've displayed everything you look for when leading young men."
"Alex is a senior this year," he added. "We like to send our seniors out on a high note, and it feels good that Alex was able to do that. This is something that he will hold on to for the rest of his life, and look back on with fondness. I'm elated for him, and for Dalton as well."
Castle also highlighted the talent of the rest of the anglers that participated in the competition, drawing attention to the future of the fishing program at Knox Central.
"We had other boats that finished well too," he said. "Lance and Hunter finished 12th, and Brady and Grant finished 24th. Any one of these boats could have won this whole thing. I am proud of all of these guys. I think the future of the fishing program is bright at Knox Central."
Lance Smith and Hunter Bright finished in 12th, with a two-day weight of 22lbs. Brady Hamilton and Grant Miller finished 24th, with a two-day weight of 19lbs. 2oz.
The Knox Central bass fishing team wishes to express their gratitude for the support of the community, administration, and sponsors. For anyone interested in fishing next season, contact head coach Sam Castle at 606-546-5114, or Andy Broughton 606-546-9253 Any student from grades 7-12, boys or girls, can join the team.
