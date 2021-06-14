After a one-year hiatus, baseball made a glorious return to the field this past spring. With COVID-19 seemingly fading away, most schools were minimally affected by pandemic-related cancellations, allowing for a complete baseball season.
The baseball players of all three Knox County schools had tremendous seasons. Based on statistics and other viable factors, the All-County first and second teams have been named.
First Team All-County
Larken Abner (Knox Central)
Casey Bright (Knox Central)
Brady Worley (Knox Central)
Spencer Gilbert (Lynn Camp)
Jordan Collins (Barbourville)
Chance Wyatt (Lynn Camp)
Luke Ledington (Lynn Camp)
Jacob Lundy (Barbourville)
Brayden Hembree (Knox Central)
Second Team All-County
Jacob Osborne (Knox Central)
Bryce Imel (Knox Central)
Ethan Blevins (Lynn Camp)
Micah Engle (Lynn Camp)
Brendan Chafin (Barbourville)
Don Jackson (Barbourville)
Duane Sparks (Lynn Camp)
Abe Brock (Knox Central)
Cayden Collins (Knox Central)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.