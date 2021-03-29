First team All-County:
JeVonte Turner: Knox Central
Turner leads the Panthers in scoring with 26.3 points-per-game, making him the 10th-highest scorer in the state. He is also the team's leading rebounder at 8.1 boards-per-game. Turner is a current Mr. Kentucky Basketball candidate, and is set to play in the Sweet 16 state tournament. Turner is known for his length, scoring ability and athleticism. He is an effective leader, extremely unselfish, a raw scorer, and effective from all areas of the court.
Matthew Gray: Barbourville Independent
Gray led the Barbourville Tigers in scoring this season, averaging 21.1 points-per-game. He is also the team's second-leading rebounder, averaging 5.4 rebounds-per-game. Gray is known for his on-ball defense, athleticism, and raw scoring ability. He is effective from anywhere on the court, including beyond the arc. He also has the ability to finish through contact by changing his shot, compensating for lack of balance while in-air.
Micah Engle: Lynn Camp
Engle led the Lynn Camp Wildcats in scoring this season with 23.2 points-per-game. He is second on the team in rebounding, averaging 7.0 rebounds-per-game. Engle is known for his athleticism and ability to play anywhere on the court. He is successful both from long range, and from the interior. He runs the floor well and can finish through contact on a whim. Coupled with his ball-handling and decision making, he makes for an ideal point guard.
Isaac Mills: Knox Central
Mills is Knox Central's second leading scorer with 14.9 points-per-game. He is also the team's second-leading rebounder with 7.2 boards-per-outing. Mills is a "stretch big," meaning that he can stress defenses with is ability to shoot, as well as his ability to attack the rim. Mills is just about automatic from 15 feet and inward. He has the ability to quickly locate the rim, and attack.
Matthew Warren: Barbourville Independent
Warren was the second-leading scorer for the Barbourville Tigers this season, averaging 14.5 points-per-game. Warren has quietly been one of the most underrated players in the 13th region this season. He has the ability to extend defenses with his long-range scoring ability. Warren also has the ability to finish through contact while attacking the rim. An effective free throw shooter, Warren is an ideal two-way shooting guard, and a critical piece for the Tigers.
Second team All-County:
Gavin Allen: Lynn Camp
Allen was Lynn Camp's second leading scorer this season with 9.9 points-per-game. He was also the team's leading rebounder, with 9.0 rebounds-per-game, averaging just under a double-double. Allen is known for his size and inside presence. At 6'10" Allen possesses the size necessary to be successful. As a junior, Allen still has a year of high school basketball to improve on his strength, speed, and footwork. He has the potential to develop into one of the best players in the region.
Abe Brock: Knox Central
Brock is Knox Central's fourth-leading scorer at 7.4 points-per-game. Brock is known for his tenacity on both ends of the floor. At 5'8'', most opponents overlook Brock, however, by the time he has played defense on them, they no longer underestimate him. He has the ability to work his way into the interior for rebounds, points, and screens. He can also stretch defenses with his outside shooting ability.
Gavin Chadwell: Knox Central
Chadwell is Knox Central's third-leading scorer with 8.5 points-per-game. He is also the team's third-leading rebounder at 6.3 rebounds-per-game. At 6'5'', the massive freshman defensive end is a force on the interior. He has the ability to muscle his way up for rebounds, points, or screens. With three full years left of high school basketball, Chadwell has plenty of time to improve on his footwork, which will allow him to be one of the most dominant big men in the region for years to come.
Dylan Moore: Barbourville
Moore is Barbourville's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points-per-game. He was the team's leading rebounder this season, hauling in an average of 5.7 rebounds-per-game. Moore runs the floor extremely well and can finish on the interior. His strength and speed made him a matchup nightmare for opposing forwards.
Spencer Gilbert: Lynn Camp
Gilbert was Lynn Camp's third-leading scorer this past season, averaging 8.3 points-per-game. He is known for his tenacious defense, and ability to work his way into the opponent's head. Much like former Ole Miss standout Marshall Henderson, Gilbert has the ability to create chaos for other teams while maintaining his performance on both ends of the court.
