After a one-year hiatus, softball made a triumphant return to the field this spring. With COVID-19 seemingly fading away, most schools were minimally affected by pandemic-related cancellations, allowing for a complete softball season.
The softball players of all three Knox County schools had tremendous seasons. Based on statistics and other viable factors, the All-County first and second teams have been named.
First Team All-County
Amber Partin (Knox Central)
Abi Beller (Knox Central)
Halle Mills (Lynn Camp)
Morgan Bright (Knox Central)
Mara Wilson (Knox Central)
Madyson Roberts (Lynn Camp)
Gabby Carollo (Lynn Camp)
Sadie Williamson (Barbourville)
Katie Miller (Lynn Camp)
Second Team All-County
Caitlyn Jackson (Knox Central)
Julia Shepherd (Lynn Camp)
Presley Partin (Knox Central)
Jorja Carnes (Lynn Camp)
Jayme Swafford (Knox Central)
Alissa Crumpler (Lynn Camp)
Janna Mae Smith (Barbourville)
Makayla Hinkle (Knox Central)
Liv Dozier (Lynn Camp)
