First team All-County:
Brianna Gallagher: Knox Central
Gallagher led the Lady Panthers in scoring this season, averaging 14.2 points-per-game. She was also the team's leading rebounder (Collins Inj.) with 7.1 rebounds-per-game. Gallagher is a dominating force on the interior and can score seemingly at will. She has the ability to open up the perimeter with her inside presence, making her an ideal center.
Caylan Mills: Knox Central
Mills was Knox Central's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 13.2 points-per-game. She is known for her tenacious attacking style of offense, which has made her one of the most productive guards in the 13th region. Coupled with her decision making and free throw shooting ability, Mills is an ideal point guard.
Presley Partin: Knox Central
As the lone senior for the Lady Panthers, Partin finished her senior season as the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points-per-game. Partin is effective from all areas of the court, whether it's on the interior, or the perimeter. She has helped lead the Lady Panthers throughout her career as one of their best scorers. Her deep-threat offense makes her an ideal shooting guard.
Sarah Smith: Barbourville
Smith led the Lady Tigers this season, averaging 11.2 points-per-game, and 8.2 rebounds-per-game, leading Barbourville in each category. She is known for her near-instant decision making and floor vision. She possesses the ability to see tiny gaps in defensive schemes, allowing her to either attack or find an open teammate. Her field-general mentality makes her an ideal point guard.
Abby Mabe: Lynn Camp
Mabe led the Lady Cats this season, averaging 11.3 points-per-game. She was also second on the team in rebounding, averaging 4.9 rebounds-per-contest. Mabe has the ability to score from anywhere on the court. Her fearless nature and competitive attitude allowed her to take the reigns of the Lynn Camp team as an underclassmen (Soph.). Mabe will develop into one of the best scoring guards in the region over the course of the next few seasons.
Second team All-County:
Zoey Liford: Knox Central:
Liford was Knox Central's fourth-leading scorer this season averaging 9.1 points-per-game. As one of the most versatile players on the roster, Liford is known for being a well-rounded player. Her ability to knock down jump shots made her a a matchup nightmare for opposing guards and forwards. Heading into her senior season, Liford will be tasked with helping lead the young Panthers next season.
Alissa Crumpler: Lynn Camp
Crumpler was Lynn Camp's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 9.1 points-per-game. She was the team's leading rebounder, hauling in 7.8 rebounds-per-game. Crumpler is a great two-way player, and is as effective on defense as she is in scoring and rebounding. She is an ideal two-way guard.
Aimee Woolum: Barbourville
Woolum was Barbourville's second-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 9.3 points-per-game, and 8.4 rebounds-per-game. Woolum is fearless, and isn't afraid to work her way into the interior and muscle her way around. With another year of high school basketball to go, she will be an integral part of Barbourville's offense and defense.
Jorja Carnes: Lynn Camp
Carnes was Lynn Camp's third-leading scorer this season, averaging 8.3 points-per-game. Carnes is known for her team play. She sets solid back-screens, makes sound passes, and always looks for her teammates before herself. Her attitude and level-headedness make her a great teammate and a wonderful addition to any team.
Natalie Fanella: Lynn Camp/Abby Gray: Barbourville
Fanella was Lynn Camp's fourth-leading scorer this season, averaging 6.1 points-per-game. Her height made her a force on the interior. Known for her emotional nature, her ferocity and determination helped her team in some close games this season.
Gray was Barbourville's third-leading scorer this season, averaging 5.6 points-per-game. Her speed and instincts made her a lethal threat on the defensive end of the floor. Her ability to steal the ball will translate over into her senior season.
