With the fate of the 2021 season hanging in the balance just a few short weeks ago, the Knox Central Panthers started their season in the best way possible -- notching a decisive victory over the Perry County Central Commodores at home on Monday night.
The Panthers limited the Commodores to just 14 points in the first half, and outscored them 31-23 in the second half to post a 62-37 victory. JeVonte Turner led Knox Central, and all scorers, with 19 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 11 points, K.T. Turner with seven points, Abe Brock with seven points, Andrew Sizemore with five points, Hunter Bright with five points, Gavin Chadwell with three points, Dalton Pilarski with two points, Steve “Steve-O” Partin with two points, and Larken Abner with one point.
Following the game, Knox Central coach Tony Patterson highlighted the small amount of preparation time his team had coming into the game, and how it affected their conditioning.
“We had these guys for eight days,” he said. “You could tell that we were getting a little gassed, especially early in the game. In their defense, we just haven’t had much time to condition. We had been dealing with the quarantine process for a couple of weeks there, and it really set us back in terms of conditioning.”
Patterson noted that his team showed flashes of being in mid-season form, while simultaneously showing promise with great intensity and effort.
“We showed flashes of what we could really be,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of potential, but the thing that excited me the most was how well they played as a team. They played so well as a team that they were even passing up open shots, so that other players would get a chance to score -- it’s probably the most unselfish group of guys that I’ve ever been around. We just thank God for the win, we thank him for everything. We are thankful to even be able to play. I’m proud of these guys, and we look forward to the next one.”
The Panthers improved to 1-0 on the season with the victory, and will play host to the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30.
