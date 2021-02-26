Two days after snapping a two-game losing streak, the Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated the Red Bird Cardinals behind a triple-double effort from Wildcat big man Gavin Allen; the only known triple-double to have ever occured at Lynn Camp.
The Wildcats jumped out to a quick lead, and never looked back as they downed the Cardinals 64-41 on the road.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle with 23 points. Gavin Allen was a major problem for the Cardinals, as he recorded a triple-double, the first known triple-double to have occurred at Lynn Camp. Allen tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks. They were followed by Gilbert Spencer with nine points, Austin Mounce with three points, Elijah St. John with two points, and Braxton Eads with two points.
After breaking their losing streak, and notching back-to-back wins, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke stated that he was proud of his team for bouncing back, and highlighted Allen's performance.
Proud of our guys for bouncing back the last two games," he said. "Our offense has really been flowing better and I'm proud of our guys for playing unselfish. Gavin Allen recorded a triple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks, all in in three quarters. Very proud of him, and happy for him as well. Hopefully he has a few more of those in him."
