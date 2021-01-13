Through three games this season, the Lynn Camp Wildcats have accrued one win and two losses. After falling to the Harlan Green Dragons on the road 66-61 in the 13th Region All “A” Classic, both of Lynn Camp’s losses have come by five points or less.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Gavin Allen and Micah Engle, who totaled 18 points apiece. Aleen also led Lynn Camp in rebounding with nine boards. They were followed by Gilbert Spencer with 12 points, Jace Boggs with seven points, Maison Prater with three points, and Luke Ledington with three points.
