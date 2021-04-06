With a year in between seasons, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats' softball team hasn't missed a step. With a 8-2 win over Jackson County in the All "A" Classic on Monday, Lynn Camp improved to 4-1 through their first five games of the season.
Downing Pineville 8-1 in their season opener on March 30, the Lady Cats edged past Whitley County 15-13 on April Fool's Day before splitting a double-header with Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) 7-6, and 0-11. The 0-11 loss to the Lady Panthers of Cumberland Gap in the second game of the double-header is Lynn Camp's lone blemish of the season thus far.
Against the Lady Generals, Lynn Camp was led by Halle Mills, who totaled two hits, in four at-bats, including one home run and two RBI. Alissa Crumpler followed closely with two RBI. Katie Miller and Julia Shepherd added one RBI each. Madyson Roberts notched a win from the circle, allowing seven hits, two runs, one earned, with nine strikeouts.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix praised her team's defense.
"The defense won us this game," she said. "We hit the ball fairly well too, I just feel like our defense was solid the whole way through. We held a good Jackson County team to only two runs. I felt like that was definitely our best defensive performance of the season so far, and hopefully we can keep that up Thursday against Pineville."
Lynn Camp will host the Pineville Lady Lions for the second time this season in the 13th Region All "A" Classic Tournament semi-final.
