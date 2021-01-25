It had been a rough week for the Lynn Camp Lady Cats. A three game skid starting with Jackson County in the 13th Region All “A” Classic was ended on Saturday as Lynn Camp took care of the Cordia Lady Lions, 56-35.
A big first half, including a 20-point second quarter, allowed the Lady Cats to hold a 33-19 lead at the halfway point. After limiting Cordia to just four points in the third period, the Lady Cats effectively stomped out any comeback attempts, and secured a 21-point victory.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Abby Mabe with 22 points. She was followed by Jorja Carnes with nine points, Isabella Blevins with seven points, Alissa Crumpler with six points, Julia Shepherd with four points, and Lindsey Cox, Braylen Smith, Julie Moore, and Baileigh Bargo, who all added two points each.
Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix hopes that this game can be used to help his team moving forward, as he used the game to work on some things that he deemed the team needed to improve on.
“I feel like we got better in this game,” he said. “I used this game as a chance for us to work on stuff that we hadn’t been doing very well. I made us run our offense. I wouldn’t let them just come down and take shots, which was something we had been doing. I think they learned that if they run our offense, rebound, and play defense, we’re a pretty good team. Cordia was a good young team. In another year or two, they will be a pretty good team. These girls are working hard and getting better. Anytime you go on a two hour road trip and get a win, you have to be happy.”
With the win, the Lady Cats improved to 5-4 on the season. They will be back in action against in-county rival Knox Central on January 26 at Knox Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.