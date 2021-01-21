In the last few weeks, the Barbourville Tigers have been beaten on a last-second shot, advanced to a tournament championship, and had games moved around due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers traveled to Jellico, TN to take on the Blue Devils on Tuesday night, and came away with a 17-point win on the road.
For the second straight game, Matthew Warren led the Tigers in scoring. It is also the second time in as many games that Warren has scored more than 30 points. He led Barbourville with a new season and career high of 35 points. He was followed by Matthew Gray with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Dylan Moore with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Collins with eight points, David Collett with eight points, Caden Sergent with one point, and Tanner Smith with one point.
“I just can’t say enough about how much we’ve grown as a team,” said Barbourville coach Cody Messer. “In that first quarter, I think Jellico had over 30 points, and we had almost 30. The defensive effort just wasn’t there at all. We got into the huddle and changed some things up, and played a much better second half. I’m a defensive minded coach, and that’s how I like my teams to play. We did a much better job defensively in the second half.”
“It’s been incredible watching Matthew Warren come out of his shell,” said Messer. “Over the last couple of games, he’s really started to pour it on for us. This is his second game in a row with over thirty points. He was struggling a little bit from the outside in the early portion of the season, but he has had some shots falling for us lately; I think he hit six threes in this game. Matthew Gray continues to do a great job for us. He’s been flirting with a triple-double these past few games, and it’s only a matter of time before he ends up with one.”
“Dylan Moore has been getting better and better as the season has progressed,” added Messer. “I challenged him personally a couple of games into the season, because I know what type of kid he is, and I knew how he would respond. He has responded exactly like I knew he would, and started to become a force. It felt good to have Jordan back with us too. He’s a guy that knows how we like to play, and is a great teammate and a hard worker. Every team needs guys like that.”
“Travis Scot is another guy that I’m really proud of,” he said. “He does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. He works his tail off, and he is getting better and better as we go. We got some good minutes out of David Collett and Caden Sergent as well.”
With the win, Barbourville improved to 3-2 on the season. They are back in action on Jan. 22 on the road against Corbin.
