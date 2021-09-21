In their first game in over two weeks, the Barbourville Lady Tigers honored their lone senior, Jolene Smith, on Senior Night against the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats with a decisive victory. Taking the first set 25-23, the Lady Tigers won the next two sets, 25-17, and 25-21, to sweep Lynn Camp in three straight sets.
Aubrey Woolum led the Lady Tigers with seven blocks, seven digs, three kills, and one ace. She was followed by Sarah Smith with four blocks, one kill, one dig, and five aces. April Roark had one block and one kill with five assists and one ace. Payton Brown added nine digs and two aces. Kailey Napier added seven digs, two kills, and one ace. Lauren Smith tallied eight digs. Morgan Logan had nine digs. Raegan Howard tallied three kills, two digs, two aces, and one assist. Senior Jolene Smith added two digs.
Barbourville coach Bryanna Strunk spoke on her lone senior, and how thankful she is to have gotten to coach her this season.
"Jolene is just an awesome person," she said. "This is her first year actually getting to play volleyball, and I'm so thankful to have been able to coach her this season. She is the sweetest person. She comes from a great family, and we love having that around the program as well. She always gives her maximum effort in everything we do, and everyone just loves having her around."
Strunk also remarked that the match went better than expected for her team, as they are still without two of their starting players.
"The game went better than expected," she said. "We are still without two of our main starters, because of the COVID protocol. Everyone played very well for us against Lynn Camp. We had really good blocking. We did well in serving and passing all around. We did good in the back row and the front row all night. I was very pleased with how we played. Hopefully, some of that carries over into the match with Knox Central."
After graduating various players from their district championship team last season, Lynn Camp coach Lauren Petrey highlighted a few of the differences in this year's team.
"Barbourville has improved so much from last year," she said. "For us, it just comes down to having new girls on the court, and the it's little errors that add up. Other teams around us are gelling together from playing with each other for several years and working out the kinks. My girls are improving, just not at the speed we need to compete with other teams."
"At times, we appear to have all of the potential in the world; other times, not so much," she added. "My experienced girls are carrying the weight and doing an amazing job, we just can’t perform for six players on the court. At the end, little errors add up and can cost you the game/set. We have to learn to control the chaos, our own errors, and be smart on the court."
With the victory, the Lady Tigers moved to 3-8 on the season. With the loss, Lynn Camp fell to 1-11 on the season. Barbourville will square-off against their other in-county rival on Tuesday; the Knox Central Lady Panthers. Lynn Camp will host CHAT on Tuesday at home.
