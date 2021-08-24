A balanced offense allowed the Knox Central Panthers to overcome the Clay County Tigers in their 2021 season opener at Union College on Saturday, 30-22. With the Tigers set to host the Panthers, the game was shifted to Union College to accommodate both teams, due to Clay County adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The Tigers were labeled as the home team.
The Panthers totalled 361 yards of offense, with 210 yards on the ground, and 151 yards through the air.
Clay County struck first with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Damien Duff, allowing them to take an 8-0 lead after a successful 2-point conversion. The Panthers answered quickly, scoring on their first offensive play from scrimmage, a 59-yard passing touchdown from Marc Warren to Abe Brock. Following a failed 2-point conversion, Knox Central trailed 8-6.
The Panthers took their first lead of the game on a 16-yard rushing touchdown from running back Brenton Willoughby, who barreled his way into the endzone, steamrolling defenders in the process. However, the Tigers answered with another touchdown and 2-point conversion, allowing them to regain the lead, 16-14.
After a trio of good runs from Seth Thompkins, Steve "Steve-O" Partin crossed the plane from 3-yards out to give the Panthers the lead once again, 22-16. Knox Central would never trail again during the game.
Following halftime, Knox Central extended their lead to 30-16 with another touchdown from Warren to Brock. This time, Warren connected with Brock on a 5-yard pass to the flat, allowing him to move in open space, shaking two defenders, and scampering into the endzone from 26-yards out. The Tigers added one more touchdown in the final minutes of the game to make the score a more respectable 30-22, however, the damage had been done, allowing the Panthers to claim victory.
Following the game, head coach Travis McDaniel highlighted how his team "shot themselves in the foot" a couple of times, but also drew attention to their tenacity and effort to continue fighting for the win.
"There were a couple of times we shot ourselves in the foot," said McDaniel. "Early on you're going to have mistakes, and that's a part of learning and growing. If you're playing your best in your first game, I'm not sure how much better you can get throughout the season. I felt like there were two or three occasions that we could have went and scored, but kind of hurt ourselves a little bit."
McDaniel was complimentary of the Tigers' tenacity and grit as well, while praising his team's effort in his first game as the head coach for Knox Central.
"Credit to Clay County," he said. "They fought hard. It was a tough football game, and that is going to help us moving forward, because we've got a long grueling season ahead of us. I'm very proud of how hard our guys worked in this one. We could have hung our heads after a couple of mistakes, but instead, we owned them, and came back out and answered how we wanted to. That's all you can ask for."
The Panthers will take on the Bell County Bobcats on Friday at Bell County. According to local records, Knox Central hasn't defeated Bell County since 1997.
"We're going to enjoy this one for a night or two, then focus on the next game," said McDaniel. "Everyone knows the history of Bell County football and how big this game is. We have to go to Log Mountain, and everyone understands how big of a challenge that is as well. Dudley Hilton is a legend, and for good reason. He will have those guys ready to go, but we will be ready too. We're just going to work our tails off this week, and hopefully it translates on Friday night."
