If you were looking for action, there was an abundance in Barbourville Thursday night, with Lynn Camp’s 3rd & 4th, 5th & 6th, and 7th & 8th grade teams traveling to town to take on the Tigers. The first game of the evening didn’t disappoint as the youngsters put on a thrilling performance that stretched into double overtime.
Lynn Camp struck first before Barbourville’s Dane Foley drove the lane and connected on back-to-back 15-foot glass-tappers to give the Tigers an early lead. From there, the game went back and forth throughout its duration, with neither team able to separate from the other. The game went into its first overtime, and still neither team was able to pull away. It was until the second overtime that Bryson Cannon connected on a permanent go-ahead bucket in double overtime, along with two game-icing free throws to give Lynn Camp a 27-23 victory.
