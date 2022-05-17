The Barbourville Tigers baseball team advanced to the 51st district championship game after defeating Pineville 13-3 on Monday at Knox Central in the second game of the afternoon. The Tigers wasted no time getting an early lead on the Lions, driving in six runs in the first inning. From there, Barbourville outscored Pineville 7-2 to secure victory, and a spot in the 51st district championship, where they will meet tournament host Knox Central on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:00 PM. The two teams met earlier in the season on April 27, with Knox Central taking an 8-3 victory at home.
ALL GAS, NO BRAKES:
Barbourville scored on a single by Sam Buchanan, a single by Kieran Pearson, a single by Brendan Chafin, and a single by Jaxon Collins in the first inning.
Skylar Simpson earned the win for the Tigers after getting the nod from the bump for the Tigers. Simpson lasted five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out four and walking zero. Baker took the loss for the Lions, after a tough day on the mound. He lasted four innings, allowing 13 runs on 12 hits and striking out five.
Barbourville totaled 12 hits. Jacob Lundy, Jordan Collins, Buchanan, and Jaxon Collins each had multiple hits for Barbourville. Jo. Collins, Buchanan, Ja. Collins, and Lundy each managed two hits to lead the Tigers. Baker went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Pineville in hits.
DAVID v. GOLIATH:
Barbourville is looking to secure its first district championship since 2014. Knox Central will be seeking its seventh consecutive title. The 2020 baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. It is the only season since 2015 in which the Panthers have not played for a district championship. The Tigers were the last team, other than Knox Central, to win the district championship, defeating Knox Central 1-0 in 2014.
