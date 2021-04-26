The Barbourville Tigers are beginning to take midseason form. Following two wins, and brief pause due to COVID-19 protocol, they downed the Pineville Mountain Lions 12-2 on Thursday to extend their winning streak to three games.
Jordan Collins led Barbourville on the sticks, going 4-of-5 for three RBI. He was followed by Brendan Chafin who went 1-of-4, was walked twice, and added two RBI. Don Jackson went 2-of-4, was walked twice and tallied two runs.
Collins got the start from the hill, pitching four innings, allowing only one hit with 10 strikeouts. Jacob Lundy was brought in from the bullpen to close, pitching two innings, allowing zero hits, and striking out four.
Following the game, head coach Sam Creasy underlined his team's clean performance, highlighting their growth as the season progresses.
"We really played better on defense," he said. "We didn't have any errors, which is one of the main things we've been looking for. Also, our pitching stayed in the strike zone, which kept the defense ready. Our hitting came through much better with runners on, and pushed them across. We still left a few to many runners out there. Much like the games last week, we saw a lot of improvement in our guys this week."
The Tigers will take to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to in-town rival Knox Central.
