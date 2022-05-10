With only four regular season games remaining, the Barbourville Tigers are showing that they intend on finishing the season strong, on both sides of the ball. After suffering three straight losses, the Tigers have bounced back in emphatic fashion, downing their last two opponents by a combined score of 33-1 in a total of eight innings.
FOR WHOM THE BELL TOLLS:
After dominating winless cross-county rival Lynn Camp 21-1 in three innings, the Tigers set their sights on the Bell County Bobcats. Bell County fell behind early and couldn't come back on Monday, falling 12-0.
The Tigers scored on a double by Collins and an error in the first inning. The Bobcats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Barbourville, giving up 12 runs.
Clark was on the mound for the Tigers, pitching five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out six and walking one.
Cole Hoskins was on the hill for the Bobcats, allowing six hits and nine runs over two innings, striking out one. Creech and Cooper Brock entered the game as relief, throwing two and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively. Creech and Hoskins each collected one hit to lead Bell County.
Barbourville tallied 11 hits in the game. Lundy and Collins each racked up multiple hits for the Tigers. Lundy went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Barbourville in hits. The Tigers didn't commit a single error in the field. Buchanan had the most chances in the field with six. Barbourville tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Clark led the way with four.
