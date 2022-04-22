The Barbourville Tigers blasted the Lynn Camp Wildcats on Wednesday on the road before falling to Williamsburg on Thursday at home. With one win and one loss added to each side of the schedule following each respective contest, the Tigers moved to 4-4 on the season, ending their three game winning streak with Thursday's loss.
Four hits from Jordan Collins helped lead the Tigers past Lynn Camp 22-2 on Wednesday. Collins singled in the first, singled in the first, singled in the second, and singled in the fourth.
Barbourville secured the victory thanks to 12 runs in the first inning. The Tiger's big inning was driven by singles by Collins, Jacob Lundy, Ty Ty Clark, Brendan Chafin, and Skylar Simpson, a walk by Chafin, by Jaxon Collins, a fielder's choice by Simpson, and an error on a ball put in play by Matthew Warren.
Barbourville got on the board in the first inning. The Tigers scored one run when Collins singled.
Collins earned the win for Barbourville. The righty went three innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out eight. Warren threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Mills took the loss for the Wildcats. The hurler lasted three innings, allowing 17 hits and 18 runs while striking out two.
The Tigers tallied 21 hits. Collins, Lundy, Sam Buchanan, Warren, Conor West, and Jasper Hubbs all had multiple hits for Barbourville. Collins led the Tigers with four hits in five at bats. Barbourville didn't commit a single error in the field. Buchanan had nine chances in the field, the most on the team.
Agosta went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Lynn Camp in hits.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Barbourville lost the lead late in a 12-7 defeat to Williamsburg on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets trailed 7-6 in the top of the fifth inning when Osborne singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.
Despite the loss, the Tigers did collect nine hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Williamsburg had ten hits on the way to victory.
Barbourville captured the lead in the first inning. Brendan Chafin drew a walk, scoring one run.
After The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the top of the fourth, the Tigers answered with two of their own. Williamsburg scored when Kysar homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Barbourville then answered when Ty Clark doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for Williamsburg came thanks to a single by Damron and a double by Bowen.
Osborne pitched The Yellow Jackets to victory. The fireballer allowed seven hits and two runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Rice threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Jacob Lundy took the loss for the Tigers. The lefthander allowed seven hits and eight runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out nine.
Bowling started the game for Williamsburg. The hurler allowed one hit and three runs over one-third of an inning
The Yellow Jackets hit two home runs on the day. Bowen had a long ball in the first inning. Kysar went yard in the fourth inning.
Barbourville totaled nine hits in the game. Matthew Warren and Clark each collected multiple hits for the Tigers. Warren went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Barbourville in hits.
Williamsburg tallied ten hits in the game. Damron, Osborne, and Bowen each managed multiple hits for The Yellow Jackets. Damron led Williamsburg with three hits in four at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.