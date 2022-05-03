After blasting Bell County 13-3 on April 28, the Barbourville Tigers have since gone on a three-game skid, falling in games to Leslie County, Harlan, and Corbin respectively.
LATE GAME SLIP:
Barbourville lost the lead late in a 10-9 defeat to Leslie County on Thursday. The game was tied at nine with the Eagles batting in the top of the sixth when Shell singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
The Tigers lost despite out-hitting Leslie County ten to nine. The Eagles got things started in the first inning when Sabastian singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Barbourville evened things up at nine in the bottom of the fifth inning. Matthew Warren drove in one on a double.
Sabastian earned the win for Leslie County, allowing only five runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six.
Warren took the loss for the Tigers, surrendering zero runs on one hit over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Skylar Simpson started the game for Barbourville, lasting four and a third innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out two. Baker started the game for the Eagles, going one inning, allowing two hits and four runs.
The Tigers had 10 hits in the game. Simpson, Jacob Lundy, Jordan Collins, and Warren all managed multiple hits for Barbourville. Warren, Collins, Lundy, and Simpson all had two hits to lead the Tigers.
Leslie County tallied nine hits. Brock, Shell, and Sabastian each managed multiple hits for the Eagles. Leslie County tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Baker led the way with two. The Eagles didn't commit a single error in the field. Shell had the most chances in the field with six.
DEFENSIVE BATTLE:
Following the tough loss to Leslie County on Thursday, the Tigers looked to work their way back into the win column against the Harlan Green Dragons on Saturday, but fell short 0-2 in a hard-fought defensive battle.
Barbourville watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 2-0 loss to Harlan on Saturday. The Green Dragons took the lead on a double in the first inning.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Harlan pitchers struck out five, while the Tigers sat down six.
In the first inning, the Green Dragons got their offense started when Browning doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. A bright spot for Barbourville was a single by Jordan Collins in the first inning.
Irvin earned the victory on the hill for Harlan Independent, surrendering zero runs on three hits over five innings, striking out five.
Sam Buchanan took the loss for the Tigers. Buchanan lasted three innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out three.
Ty Clark, Collins, and Jacob Lundy each managed one hit to lead Barbourville. The Tigers were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Conor West had the most chances in the field with six.
Browning led Harlan With one hit in two at bats. The Green Dragons Didn't commit a single error in the field. Moore had five chances in the field, the most on the team. Harlantore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Gist led the way with three.
Following the loss to Harlan on Saturday, the Tigers fell to Corbin, on the road, 22-7 in three innings.
