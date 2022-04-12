Merely three days after defeating the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets in a split series in walk-off fashion, the Barbourville Tigers tallied a second straight win in dramatic fashion as Ty Clark delivered a walk-off single to push the Tigers past the Thomas Walker Pioneers on Thursday.
The game was tied at four with Barbourville batting in the bottom of the ninth when Clark singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run to win the game.
The Pioneers got things started in the first inning. Grabeel grounded out, scoring one run. The Tigers knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Conor West singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Matthew Warren led Barbourville to victory on the mound. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking zero. Clark and Jordan Collins entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Bertrom took the loss for Thomas Walker. The pitcher surrendered one run on two hits, walking one.
Jacob Lundy started the game for the Tigers. The southpaw went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out eight Grabeel started the game for The Pioneers. Grabeel lasted eight innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out 14
Lundy went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Barbourville in hits. Hollandworth led Thomas Walker with three hits in four at bats.
