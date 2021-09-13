Although Barbourville Independent school hasn't had a soccer program for very long, the Tigers' soccer team has already had more success this season than in any other year of the program. On Saturday, they made even more history, claiming their first All "A" Classic Tournament championship, downing the Red Bird Cardinals 10-0.
Michael Smith, the team's leading scorer, led the way with four goals. Colby Peters added two goals. Ty Clark added two goals and one assist. Cayden Wagner added one goal and two assists. Matthew Swafford added one goal. Jacob Lundy tallied one assist. Goalkeeper Sam Buchanan allowed zero goals on 12 attempts from the Cardinals.
The 10-0 victory is their second such victory of the season. They also defeated the Middlesboro Yellowjackets earlier in the season 10-0. With the win over Red Bird, the Tigers claimed the 13th Region All "A" Championship, and tallied their third straight win.
Although Tuesday's game against in-county rival Knox Central has been canceled due to COVID concerns, the Tigers hope to maintain their momentum as they head into the 13th and 14th Region All "A" Sectionals against Jackson City on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.