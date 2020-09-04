The Barbourville Tigers have had a soccer team for merely three years. They are still seeking that elusive first program win. They’ve scored 19 goals in their two seasons and are looking to turn things around in the third year of the program.
With a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers will play six games this season, all of which will be on the road, beginning on September 10 against the Harlan County Black Bears. They will play Whitley County on September 17 and in-county rival Knox Central on September 24, before traveling back to Harlan County on September 28. They will square off against the Panthers and Whitley County on October 1 and 2 to close out the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.