The Barbourville Varsity cheer squad left UCA Cheer Camp with a multitude of awards last week. The team was awarded 1st Place Overall Game Day Routine division, and 2nd Place Overall Camp Routine. The team was also awarded a Gold Superior ribbon, four Spirit Sticks and the coveted UCA banana.
Five members of the team were awarded All-American honors. Callie Killion, Karington Corbin, Reese Farris, Abby Hicks and Avery Bryant were each named All-Americans. Killion, Corbin, Bryant, and Coach Brittany Taylor were each awarded “pin-it-forward” awards. Killion also received an invitation to try out for the UCA Staff.
