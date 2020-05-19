With spring sports canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, simulated baseball and softball seasons for the Knox Central Panthers, Lynn Camp Wildcats and Barbourville Tigers were performed. Each simulation was ran multiple times to ensure the most random results. Each simulation was also condensed in order to make sure all teams were able to be included. The condensed season is comprised of 15 games in the regular season, with the possibility of two postseason district games.
The Barbourville Tigers had a wonderful 13th region tournament run in 2019. They started the tournament off with a huge victory over a hot Middlesboro team, before defeating the second place Whitley County team for a berth in the regional playoff. The Tigers fell to the Corbin Redhounds in the regional championship 12-0.
In a simulated 2020 season, the Tigers got off to a very hot start, winning their first eight games, including wins over Clay County, South Laurel, Harlan and Bell County. Their first slip-up came against the Clay County Tigers in the ninth game of the season, as they fell by a score of 9-7 to move to 8-1 on the season. Barbourville won the following game against Williamsburg 5-2 before stubbing their toe against South Laurel 7-3. After the loss to the Cardinals, the Tigers moved to 9-2 on the year.
A close victory over Lynn Camp gave the Tigers a 10-2 record on the year as they moved into the final part of their regular season schedule. Barbourville took care of business against Williamsburg in the following game 11-3 before winning a very tough battle with Harlan County 13-12 in 14 innings. Barbourville closed out the regular season with a loss to Knox Central. They defeated the Pineville Mountain Lions in the first round of the district tournament before falling to the Panthers 9-6 in the championship game to claim second place for the second consecutive season. The Tigers finished the simulated 2020 season with a 13-3 record.
