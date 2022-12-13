Barbourville
Mountain Advocate Media

After having its two game winning streak snapped at the hands of Rockcastle County on December 9, Barbourville picked up a crucial bounce-back win in comeback fashion over the Clay County Tigers on Monday night in Clay County, claiming a 74-65 victory.

The game was back-and-forth through the first half, with the Tigers finding little separation, maintaining a 34-29 lead at halftime.

