After having its two game winning streak snapped at the hands of Rockcastle County on December 9, Barbourville picked up a crucial bounce-back win in comeback fashion over the Clay County Tigers on Monday night in Clay County, claiming a 74-65 victory.
The game was back-and-forth through the first half, with the Tigers finding little separation, maintaining a 34-29 lead at halftime.
Clay County led by as many as nine points in the third quarter. However, Barbourville outscored Clay County 24-14 in the third to take the lead heading into the final frame. Outscoring Clay County again in the fourth quarter 21-17, Barbourville was able to stave off Clay County and secure its third victory of the season. .
Travis Scott led the way for Barbourville, scoring 19 points, connecting on a triad of three-pointers. He was followed by Matthew Warren with 16 points, Ty Clark with 15 points,. Ethan Smith with nine points and Jake Lundy with five points.
