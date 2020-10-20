The Lynn Camp Lady Cats defeated the Barbourville Lady Tigers in three sets on Monday to advance to the 50th district championship game. Their opponent will be determined on Tuesday, by the winner of Pineville vs. Knox Central. The championship game will be played on Thursday at Pineville high school.
With the loss, Barbourville’s season comes to an end. This year, the Lady Tigers snapped a 60-game losing streak, won the second most games of any team in the program’s history, and did exactly what they said they’d do -- shock the community. Not many folks gave the Lady Tigers much of a chance this season, but they answered the bell and won five games (with two ties).
Prior to the season, Barbourville head coach Rachel Andrews stated that she and her team were prepared to “shock” people. She feels like they did everything in their power to do just that.
“I’m proud of them beyond measure,” she said. “They have given me everything. They have done everything that I have asked of them. They’ve had three hour practices, practice every day after school, showing up early for games -- you name it, they’ve done it. They’ve wanted to get better and that was the main thing. They’ve definitely made history for Barbourville this season.”
Andrews believes that her team is on an upward trajectory and is excited for next season.
“We’ve got a lot of young players,” she said. “I think that the team this year has laid out a great foundation to build on. I only had two seniors this year, and we are going to miss them terribly, but they have helped pave the way for coming seasons, and I like the direction we are headed.”
The Lady Cats appeared to be in control of the match from start to finish. Barring a second-set comeback by Barbourville, Lynn Camp dictated the pace and intensity of the game throughout its duration.
Lynn Camp head coach Lauren Petrey stated that she was proud of her team, but would like to see them clean up a few things prior to the championship game on Thursday.
“I’m happy with how we played, but we looked a little sloppy at times,” said Petrey. “We are playing good right now when it matters. The whole point of the regular season is to make it to the postseason. I’m glad with how we played, but there are still some kinks I’d like to work out. I feel like we’ve gotten a little lazy and comfortable with where we are, and we can’t get complacent now. We’re going to get back to work to prepare for the championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.