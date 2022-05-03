Barbourville anglers Tanner Smith and Caden Sergent are headed to the state bass fishing tournament for the second straight year after securing an individual runner-up finish in the KHSAA Region 3 Bass Fishing Tournament at Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville over the weekend. Smith and Sergent finished with five bass totaling 15 pounds and 13 ounces, with the biggest fish totaling three pounds three ounces.
Following the tournament angler Tanner Smith was thankful for the opportunity to showcase his angling abilities.
“I just want to thank the good lord above, first of all,” he said. “I am so thankful for him blessing us with the spot we had, and also for letting us fish and enjoy what we do. I am very thankful for Barbourville High School for everything they have done to support and help us with our success. I don’t know what I would do without the people and kids who have motivated us to success.”
“We started off that morning well, and caught three nice fish. I broke off on one, and after that the fishing got tough, and we couldn’t catch a break. I sat down and prayed and said ‘Lord, please help us succeed, and not let this low spot keep us from it,’ after that, we pulled up in a pocket with one hour left and caught two more keepers. That led us into 2nd place. I am very thankful for the spot we got and I cannot thank my dad and Caden’s pappaw enough for helping us practice that week.
Co-angler Caden Sergent echoed Smith’s sentiments, and was thankful for the final hour of the tournament following the rough start.
“We had a good practice day on Wednesday,” he said. “We had a good feeling throughout the week about the tournament. We blasted off, and didn’t really get to fish the spots we had picked, so we improvised and did what we do best – catch fish. Tanner and I would like to redeem ourselves from last year’s state tournament and bring home a trophy. I would also like to thank God, my boat captains, my sponsors, and all of our family and friends.”
Barbourville fishing coach Trevor Mills spoke on Smith and Sergent's importance to the program and how hard they work to be successful on the water.
“Tanner and Caden have really taken an interest in fishing since the start up of the program,” he said. “These guys are actually the guys that sort of made the push to get the program up and started last year, so obviously they are guys that are serious about the sport. They’re just guys that want to go out there and compete. Barbourville didn’t have this type of competitive sport when I was in school, which I know myself and a lot of others would have thoroughly enjoyed. So with the growth of the sport and the opportunities it presents, when I was approached about helping start the program by the administration at the school, I happily jumped at the offer.”
“I wanted these kids to have an opportunity that I never saw myself. I know how much it means to guys that might not be particularly athletically inclined or kids that just have a strong interest in fishing to have this opportunity so I love getting to play a small part in helping these guys. I love working with them, they have both put in work outside of competition time to learn and develop a knowledge for the sport, so to have guys that take initiative and passion like they have is a privilege for me as a coach. It makes my job that much more fun to see them succeed.”
He went on to talk about how Smith and Sergent are looking to out-do themselves in the state tournament last year.
“We participated in the region tournament last year, where Tanner and Caden placed fifth place and qualified for the state tournament. So the boys were familiar and comfortable going into this year’s event,” he said. “We fished Green River Lake last year, which was totally new water for all of us. No one on the team had ever seen it before. So this year having some experience, we felt better and in conversations with the boys leading up to the event. I could sense their excitement, and I felt like they were gonna get themselves prepared pretty well”.
“They got some practice time this week, after which I talked with them and they filled me in with some information they had figured out and sent me some pictures of their catches. I got pretty excited for the boys, because it seemed like they had established a pretty good pattern, and the week was going to set up well for them. Turns out, they did just that. The guys weighed in a little over a 15 pound stringer, which was good enough for second place.”
“To not only qualify for state in back-to-back years, but to improve from last year's finish of fifth place up to second place this year was even better. This just goes to show that our guys have put in the work to improve themselves and to prove they can compete at a high level for local competition. We are looking forward to sending the duo to state and showing that they can compete amongst the highest competition our state has to offer. Also, I know of several other Knox County teams that qualified for the state contest next month, so, on behalf of our school I want to wish all of our local kids the best of luck and hope they all succeed. I am proud that local kids can compete at such a high level and showcase our town.”
Smith’s father Travis served as boat captain for the duo in the tournament, and praised the tandem’s skill.
“The water level was totally different from the day they practiced to the day of the tournament,” he said. “They had some good spots, but the change in water level moved the beds. We started out that day and had a spot in mind that we thought would do well, and we pulled up and saw another boat there already. I felt like the boys started to get a little discouraged, so I looked at them and told them, ‘boys, y’all are some of the best fishermen I’ve ever seen. You all have all of the skill in the world, and you’re going to do great.”
“They are phenomenal fishermen. They did exactly what they do best, and caught some great fish. We had about an hour left in the tournament and moved up into another pocket and ended up with two more keepers right before the end, and it was enough to give them a second place finish. I couldn’t be more proud of both of them. Tanner is my son, and I think of Caden just like a son. They are very respectful, very hard-working young men, and not only me, but the entire community is very proud of them.”
