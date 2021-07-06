Anyone who has ever attempted to fish can tell you that it will go one of two ways: you'll either have a great day on the water and catch everything you set out to, or you'll more than likely have a rough day, and catch only a handful of bluegill.
Barbourville anglers Caden Sergent and Tanner Smith are two fishermen that have more good days than bad days on the water. Their success on the water has afforded them multiple opportunities to showcase their ability on larger stages. This past weekend, it was the largest stage of the year for the tandem, as they competed in the World National high school fishing tournament in South Carolina. Out of 400 boats, Sergent and Smith finished 140th.
Boat captain, and father of one of the anglers, Travis Smith praised his team's ability. He contends that they could have won the entire tournament, if not for a bit of misfortune.
"I'm beyond proud of these guys," he said. "They have done a great job all year, and they carried that over to this tournament. I really think they could have won the whole thing. They had what looked to be a seven-pounder and just couldn't get him in the net as they got him to the top of the water. That's just the way it goes sometimes. I am still beyond proud of them for how hard they've worked all year. I'll never forget a moment when my son Tanner, one of our anglers, looked at me and said, 'I love fishing.' That's what it's all about. As the boat captain, it's my job to get them in a good spot, and it's their job to get them in the boat. They've done tremendous all season long."
Smith also contends that bass fishing is a great way for anglers to earn massive scholarships to college, while partaking in one of America's favorite past times.
"They didn't have stuff like this when I was younger," he said. "Now-a-days, these guys can earn scholarships that will get them all the way through college and then some. They handed out thousands and thousands of dollars worth of scholarships over the weekend. It's a great thing for kids around here that may not be able to afford their way to college. Any time a kid can go into college without having to worry about it, that's a good thing."
Angler Caden Sergent was elated with the experience, saying that he only wants to make everyone proud.
"It was an awesome experience," he said. "Having a good friend as a teammate makes things a lot better. We wouldn’t be in this tournament if it wasn’t for our captains: "T-Money" aka Travis Smith, and "Pap," aka Jimmy Sergent. It was a new lake to us to fish and our first time fishing in South Carolina. I do believe big things are coming our way. We’re grinding to get better and compete to the best of our ability. I'm forever grateful to Barbourville for starting a fishing team, and to our friends and family for cheering us on. We hope we’re making them all proud."
