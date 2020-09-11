BVVB

With the last few seasons going less-than-satisfactory for the Barbourville volleyball team, 2020 has been a season of vast improvement thus far. The Lady Tigers dominated the Harlan Lady Dragons on Thursday, winning in three straight sets, 3-0.

With the two early season wins eclipsing the total for the past few years, Barbourville seems to be making good on their promise to "shock" people this season. Head coach Rachel Andrews doesn't want to stop now.

"It’s definitely exciting to have won two games already this season and the girls are more eager than ever," she said. "They don’t want to stop here. Every game we set a new goal for the team and I think that is keeping them focused. They are all very goal minded and want to achieve those goals and not settle for anything less."

Andrews believes that her teams ability to serve and receive serves was the deciding factor in the contest against Harlan.

"Last night we played the serve and serve receive game well against Harlan," she said. "We had 23 aces in the match. We were able to gain the momentum, and keep the momentum, throughout the game. We did have a spurt where we got down, but the girls rallied back and won the game."
 
The team now has their eye fixed on Williamsburg in the 13th Region All "A" Tournament this weekend.
 
"Our next game is at All "A" this weekend versus a well rounded Williamsburg team. It is our goal to continue to focus on our serve and serve receive game and not let balls hit the floor. We want to look to be the scrappy team that doesn’t let balls drop."
