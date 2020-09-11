With the last few seasons going less-than-satisfactory for the Barbourville volleyball team, 2020 has been a season of vast improvement thus far. The Lady Tigers dominated the Harlan Lady Dragons on Thursday, winning in three straight sets, 3-0.
With the two early season wins eclipsing the total for the past few years, Barbourville seems to be making good on their promise to "shock" people this season. Head coach Rachel Andrews doesn't want to stop now.
"It’s definitely exciting to have won two games already this season and the girls are more eager than ever," she said. "They don’t want to stop here. Every game we set a new goal for the team and I think that is keeping them focused. They are all very goal minded and want to achieve those goals and not settle for anything less."
Andrews believes that her teams ability to serve and receive serves was the deciding factor in the contest against Harlan.
