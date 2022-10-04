The Barbourville and Knox Central volleyball teams split a pair of matches on the hardwood last week. Barbourville took a heated match, 3-2, at home over Knox Central on September 30. The following day, Knox Central exacted its revenge, downing Barbourville, 2-1, in the Bobcat Classic Tournament at Bell County.
Barbourville claimed the first match in five very competitive sets, 26-24, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25, and finally 15-10 in the final set. However, the following day, Knox Central defeated Barbourville 19-25, 25-23, and 15-7 in the Bobcat Classic Tournament.
