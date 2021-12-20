After starting the season 2-2 the Barbourville Lady Tigers have suffered back-to-back losses, moving them to 2-4 on the season.
On December 14, the Lady Tigers hosted the Lincoln County Lady Patriots, dropping the contest 63-43.
Brianna Gallagher led Barbourville with 18 points and six rebounds. She was followed by Aimee Woolum with seven points, Aubrey Woolum and Sarah Smith with five points each, Cheyenne Sizemore with four points, and Danni Jordan and Lauren Smith with two points apiece.
On December 16, the Lady Tigers made the long trip to Model, dropping that game 57-50. Although Barbourville outrebounded Model 44-33, they were plagued by turnovers, which ultimately cost them the game.
Sarah Smith led the Lady Tigers against Model with 22 points. She was followed by Brianna Gallagher with 10 points, Aubrey Woolum with eight points, Danni Jordan with six points, Cheyenne Sizemore with three points, and Aimee Woolum with one point.
The Lady Tigers host the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets on Monday, with tip-off set for 7:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.