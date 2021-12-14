The Barbourville Lady Tigers improved to 2-2 on the season with a win over the Bluegrass United Lady Bluehawks. The Lady Tigers have shown signs of vast improvement. Already with two wins on the season, they are just one win shy of their 2020 mark of three wins.
Against the Lady Bluehawks, the Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Brianna Gallagher with 22 points. She was followed by by Aimee Woolum and Laura Smith with 10 points apiece, Danni Jordan with nine points, Cheyenne Sizemore with seven points, Sarah Smith with six points, Aubrey Woolum with four points, and Maggie Gibson and Laura Smith, who added two points each.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday night against Lincoln County, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM.
