The Barbourville Lady Tigers were 3-4 heading into the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic Tournament in Leslie County. Beginning with Magoffin County on December 28, the Lady Tigers played three games in three days, finishing the tournament with a 1-2 mark.
In the first game of the tournament, the Lady Tigers handled Magoffin County with ease, taking a 65-41 victory, their fourth total win of the season. Three players scored in double digits for Barbourville against the Lady Hornets, with two players tallying double-doubles. Brianna Gallagher finished with another double-double, and Aimee Woolum played her best game of the season, tallying a double-double.
Against Magoffin County, the Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Brianna Gallagher with 17 points and 10 rebounds. She was followed by Aimee Woolum, who played her best game of the season with a double-double of 16 points, and 14 rebounds. Aubrey Woolum added 11 points, Cheyenne Sizemore and Sarah Smith added nine points each, and Danni Jordan chipped in three points to round out scoring.
After holding the Lady Hornets to just 41 points, Barbourville struggled defensively against their next opponent, Leslie County, falling 75-45. The following day, the Lady Tigers fell again, this time in a hard-fought back-and-forth game with Breathitt County, losing a one-possession game, 66-63.
As well as struggling defensively against Leslie County, Barbourville struggled offensively with only one player in double figures.
Brianna Gallagher led the Lady Tigers with 24 points. She was followed by Sarah Smith with seven points, Aimee Woolum with six points, Cheyenne Sizemore with five points, and Aubrey Woolum with three points.
Barbourville fared much better the following day against Breathitt County, but the Lady Bobcats ended up closing the game out from the charity stripe to take a one-possession victory.
Brianna Gallagher led both teams with game-highs of 33 points and 14 rebounds in an unstoppable performance. She was followed by Sarah Smith with 13 points, Cheyenne Sizemore with seven points, Aubrey Woolum with six points, Aimee Woolum with three points, and Danni Jordan with one point.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday to take on the Pineville Lady Lions in the first round of the 13th Region All "A" Classic Tournament.
