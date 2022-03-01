The Barbourville Lady Tigers fell to the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament on Tuesday night in Corbin at the Corbin Arena. After winning only three games last season, the remarkable turnaround was arguable the most impressive in the region.
The Lady Tigers showed fight early on, matching the Lady Cardinals basket for basket in the early going, maintaining a 4-4 tie through the first three minutes of action. A three point basket by South Laurel gave the Lady Cards a 7-4 lead. South Laurel finished the first quarter on a 15-2 run, taking a 22-6 lead into the second quarter.
The game continued to spiral out of control for Barbourville as the Lady Cards poured on 36 points in the second quarter, while limiting the Lady Tigers to just four, to take a substantial 58-10 lead into the locker room at the half. South Laurel shot 61% from the floor in the first half, including a remarkable 10-of-13 from beyond the arc.
With the game firmly in hand, South Laurel elected to clear its bench and insert reserves into the game. With a disheartening first half behind them, the winded Lady Tigers drudged through the remainder of the game, continuing to struggle offensively.
Although Barbourville managed 18 points in the third quarter, a scoreless fourth quarter from both teams saw the Lady Cardinals take a 66-28 victory, and advance to the second round of the regional tournament. The loss marked the end of the season for Barbourville, and the end of a high school career for Brianna Gallagher and Aimee Woolum.
Following the game, Barbourville coach Scott Broughton highlighted how meaningful the tandem has been to the program.
"It hurts to be losing players like those two," he said. "They're the heart and soul of this team. I've only got to coach Brianna for one season, but she has been a force in the region for a long time now. Aimee has been a staple for us for a long time as well. It's never easy to lose players like that. They mean a lot to our program and a lot to our community. We love them."
"This isn't going to be a rare occurrence," he finalized. "We're going to make a habit out of competing in the regional tournament. I am very proud of everything these girls have accomplished this season. We're not going to wait long, we're going to get right back to work for next season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.